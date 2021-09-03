See photos of New York City flooded after heavy rains – Photos

  • The city of New York, in the United States, entered an emergency situation on Wednesday night (1st) after being hit by torrential rains that flooded the metropolis as a result of storm Ida. In this photo, a driver drives a car along a flooded expressway in the Brooklyn neighborhood

    Ed Jones/AFP – 02.09.2021

  • Also on this same expressway, it is possible to see several drivers trying to cross the flood, which left some cars practically submerged

    Ed Jones/AFP – 02.09.2021

  • Workers tried to unblock the drains in an attempt to make rainwater run off

    Ed Jones/AFP – 02.09.2021

  • In Queens, another well-known neighborhood in the metropolis, drivers were unable to continue their journey as chaos engulfed the region.

    Justin Lane/EFE/EPA – 09/01/2021

  • On the Long Island Expressway, an underground road, people with their cars were unable to leave the site because of the water

    Jason Szenes/EFE/EPA – 02.09.2021

  • Still in Queens, a bus driver tried to pass among the cars that were abandoned on the road.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters – 02.09.2021

  • Some people were seen walking in the rain, like this man, who at the time of registration, was passing through the flooded pavilion in front of Louis Armstrong Stadium

    Danielle Parhizkaran-USA Today Sports via Reuters – 01.092021

  • Two other people were seen in the same place

    Danielle Parhizkaran-USA Today Sports via Reuters – 01.092021

  • Still on the outskirts of Louis Armstrong Stadium, a golf cart was seen completely flooded by the rains.

    Danielle Parhizkaran-USA Today Sports via Reuters – 01.092021