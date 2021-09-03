See photos of New York City flooded after heavy rains – Photos

The city of New York, in the United States, entered an emergency situation on Wednesday night (1st) after being hit by torrential rains that flooded the metropolis as a result of storm Ida. In this photo, a driver drives a car along a flooded expressway in the Brooklyn neighborhood Ed Jones/AFP – 02.09.2021

Also on this same expressway, it is possible to see several drivers trying to cross the flood, which left some cars practically submerged Ed Jones/AFP – 02.09.2021

Workers tried to unblock the drains in an attempt to make rainwater run off Ed Jones/AFP – 02.09.2021

In Queens, another well-known neighborhood in the metropolis, drivers were unable to continue their journey as chaos engulfed the region. Justin Lane/EFE/EPA – 09/01/2021

On the Long Island Expressway, an underground road, people with their cars were unable to leave the site because of the water Jason Szenes/EFE/EPA – 02.09.2021

Still in Queens, a bus driver tried to pass among the cars that were abandoned on the road. Brendan McDermid/Reuters – 02.09.2021

Some people were seen walking in the rain, like this man, who at the time of registration, was passing through the flooded pavilion in front of Louis Armstrong Stadium Danielle Parhizkaran-USA Today Sports via Reuters – 01.092021

Two other people were seen in the same place Danielle Parhizkaran-USA Today Sports via Reuters – 01.092021