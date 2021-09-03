See the minimum and recommended requirements to run Far Cry 6 on PC

You will need a computer with powerful cards to run in high resolution

THE Ubisoft released the minimum requirements and several recommended requirements for those who want to play Far Cry 6 at the PRAÇA. The game is slated to be released on October 7th and will hit a variety of platforms beyond the PC.

The company is recommending to those looking to play in 1080p with 30fps a machine that has at least one Ryzen 3 1200 or one i5-4460, with one RX 460 or GTX 960 and 8 GB of RAM, despite asking for some cards that have been on the market for some time, the company does not say in which quality the game will run at 30fps, so it may be that the minimum is not enough for a nice experience in the game.

The next recommendation from Ubisoft is for whoever wants 1080p with 60fps and the jump in requirements is quite big, asking for a Ryzen 5 3600X or an i7-7700, with a video card GTX 1080 or a VEGA64, with 16 GB of memory in dual-channel. With a considerable difference to the minimum requirements, here the experience in the game could be interesting, once again we don’t know what the quality of the graphics is to achieve 60fps.

From the resolution 1440p to get 60fps newer video cards are already needed, asking for a RX 5700XT or RTX 2070 Super for ray tracing off or a RX 6900XT 16GB is NVIDIA RTX 3070 to have ray tracing, needing a processor Ryzen 5 5600X or one i5 10600 with the same 16 GB of memory than in 1080p resolution.

The company did not put the requirements for 4K60, but presented what is needed for 4K30, a Ryzen 7 5700 or one i7 10700k with one RX 6800 or a RTX 3080, it’s a very chunky set to hold the resolution 4K in 30fps with ray tracing enabled.



the game asks 60GB of storage in HDD, but recommends that the player use SSD for better performance.

Check below all the requirements in detail and see if your computer is prepared, remembering that there is no single configuration to run the games and your machine may get an interesting performance even if the parts are not listed.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

1080p, 30 FPS, Ray Tracing Off



Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

1080p, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing Off

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

1440, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing Disabled

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

1440p, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing enabled

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX 6900XT – 16GB or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

4K, 30 FPS, Ray Tracing enabled:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ

Graphics Card: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

