See what time Netflix will release the episodes · TV News

Netflix’s most anticipated release in September, the fifth season of La Casa de Papel will be available on the platform this Friday (3). According to the streaming service, Brazilians will have access to the five new episodes from 4:00 am (GMT) in the morning.

Shown since 2017, the series will have its fifth and final season divided into two volumes: the first half this month, and the final five chapters are scheduled to premiere on December 3rd.

Spanish production has become a phenomenon on Netflix and tells the story of a group of strangers who were hired by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) to rob the Spanish Mint.

Launch of La Casa de Papel

The fourth season of La Casa de Papel ended at a tense moment. It has been over 100 hours since the Bank of Spain robbery mission began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), but the atmosphere is one of tension and mourning.

The Professor was captured by Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time in his life, he has set up an escape plan. In addition to not having the voice of the group’s leadership, the criminals will have to face a new and dangerous enemy: the Spanish army.

Tired of looking like a fool, Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) called on the soldiers to put an end to this assault. Created by Alex Pina, La Casa de Papel still has in its cast Ursula Corberó, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Fernando Cayo and Pedro Alonso.

The fifth season of the series will be presented in two volumes on Netflix. The first part hits the platform this Friday (September 3), and the remaining five episodes are scheduled to premiere on December 3rd.

How to watch season 5?

La Casa de Papel is only available on Netflix. To access the content, you must subscribe to the streaming service. The plans had a price adjustment in July and became more expensive. See below how much it costs to watch movies and series on the platform:

Basic plan – R$ 25.90 (low resolution image)

Standard plan – R$ 39.90 (high definition image)

Premium plan – R$ 55.90 (4k image)



