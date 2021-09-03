See what were the main speeches of Jerome Cadier, CEO of Latam, this morning





During a presentation at the AirConnected 2021 event this Thursday (2), the CEO of Latam Brazil, Jerome Cadier, shared his vision and that of his company, on some key themes at this time of the global health crisis and the economy.

“We are still going to live with a lot of insecurity in the international market until the rules are clearer and people start planning their trips again. I strongly believe in the gradual recovery of this market throughout 2022, as the United States will still take a few months to reopen the border. I also see positive movements in Europe, but still without much strength.”

“On the other hand, we have an interesting scenario in our cargo area. Although we are carrying fewer kilograms, revenues are practically the same as before the pandemic, which helped LATAM navigate the toughest period, when the domestic market was heavily impacted due to the restriction of flights.”

“The domestic market, on the other hand, is extremely encouraging and carries the recovery. We have already recovered almost 80% of our domestic seat supply and we should end 2021 with almost 100% compared to the pre-pandemic period.”

New passenger profile

“Due to changes in travel reasons, pricing has to be modified and even some routes recalculated. Therefore, new destinations are born to meet a new demand willing to discover and rediscover Brazilian tourism, as we have fantastic potential.”

“To return to aggressively competing in Brazil, we reinforced our presence in the Northeast, launching 5 new destinations (Comandatuba and Vitória da Conquista in Bahia; Jericoacoara and Juazeiro do Norte in Ceará; and Petrolina in Pernambuco).”





ESG Schedule

“We have to recognize that the airline industry is one of the biggest polluters in the world. About 3% of the world’s greenhouse gases are produced by aviation and that needs to change.”

“Several companies in the sector have already established commitments over the next few years, with much more efficient solutions. The LATAM Group announced the modernization of the fleet for the purchase of aircraft of the A320neo family, which have 20% more efficiency in fuel consumption, lower CO2 emissions, as well as a 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions and a 50% reduction in noise pollution ”

“We established at LATAM a brutal agenda of commitments for the coming years, with diversity and inclusion. We understand that the company needs to have a much more active role in society, not only with regard to air transport.”

lowest ICMS

“It is necessary to correctly specify the fuel used, in addition to reducing and homogenizing the ICMS charge in Brazil, a tax with a very expensive cost that generates management complexity in the company to supply fuel in other states. This is inefficient. Another important aspect is having more competition for fuel, resulting in lower costs and more competitive prices for airlines. Brazil currently has the most expensive fuel cost in the world.”

