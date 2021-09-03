Selection cancels press conference of Tite at the stadium due to commercial impasse with Chile – 03/09/2021

A dispute of commercial interests between the CBF and the Chilean federation resulted in the cancellation of the press conference that coach Tite would give at Monumental stadium, in Santiago, after the Brazilian team’s victory over Chile, in the qualifiers.

O UOL Sport found that the staff of the Brazilian team did not have permission from the owners of the house to put their “backdrop” — the banner with the sponsors — so the coach could speak in the press room.

The same happened on the edge of the field and, because of that, there was no traditional interview with the players immediately after leaving the pitch. TV Globo reporters at the stadium were left without this content.

With this, the decision of the Brazilian delegation, supported by coordinator Juninho Paulista, was not to hold the press conference. Tite will then answer the questions and assess the game at a later time. CBF managed, at least, to assemble its apparatus and expose the brands that support it in the so-called mixed zone, transmitted via YouTube.

If it was a competition like Copa America, the selection would have to give an interview exposing the brands that support the event. The same happens in the World Cup, for example. But in the Qualifiers, each country displays its own trading partners.

Usually, there is a reciprocity between the selections regarding the permission to use each one’s backdrop, which did not happen in Santiago. In the last qualifying game in the Chilean capital, in 2015, there were no problems between the parties.

The Brazilian team will spend the night in Santiago and travel this Friday (3) back to São Paulo, where they will prepare to face Argentina, on Sunday (5).