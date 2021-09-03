Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: where to watch the new Marvel movie?

You already know where to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, new Marvel movie?

After almost two years of anticipation, the master of martial arts Shang-Chi finally makes his debut on the big screen, starring in the feature. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will be part of Phase 4 of the MCU as of this Thursday (2) in movie theaters throughout Brazil.

However, this time the work will not be taken immediately to Disney+, and fans will have to wait a while to watch the film at home.

With the box office failure of Black Widow, largely motivated by Disney’s decision to release it simultaneously in theaters and its streaming service, the producer decided to change the distribution strategy and opt to leave the digital format out of the initial planning for Shang-Chi.

Thus, the company’s strategy would be to use the project as an “interesting experiment”, waiting for the results to deliver relevant information about the resumption of a possible exclusivity of traditional launches.

Everything indicates that these data could also serve as a standard to assess the way in which the Eternals and Spider-Man: No Return Home, scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, would be launched, as the restrictions of covid-19 are still in force and many movie theaters are limited, either in the number of seats or in the sessions available.

When does Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debut on Disney+?

Unlike the traditional 90-day window between cinema and streaming, Disney plans to show Shang-Chi with exclusivity on the big screen for a period of 45 days. Thus, it is expected that the feature will be available digitally on the producer’s platform from October 17, 2021.

(Source: Disney / Reproduction)Source: Disney

So far, it’s not clear whether subscribers will have to pay for the Premier Access feature (for an additional fee) to be able to watch the movie in advance, just like with mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. So, we can only wait for more details about the arrival of Shang-Chi, as well as an official confirmation from Disney.