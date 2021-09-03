Shang-Chi Could Be 1st Marvel Film Not Approved in China

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already on display in markets around the world this Friday (3) with the exception of one: China. That’s because the feature has not yet had a premiere date set in the country. According to the CNBC, if this scenario is maintained, the new release of Marvel it may be the first Casa das Ideias film not to have its distribution approved in the country — and the second not to be released there.

To understand this story, it is important to remember that, in order to reach the Chinese market, foreign films must go through censorship, under the justification of ensuring that the products do not violate the government’s socialist values, or that they do not have personalities with so-called incorrect political positions by the regime. With that in mind, analysts believe that one of the possible reasons for Shang-Chi could be vetoed is in its base material.

Released in the 1970s, a period when martial arts were a big hit in the United States thanks to Bruce Lee, the comic artists Steve Englehart and jim starlin created the master of Kung Fu. However, to create the Marvel version of this genre, they started with a stereotyped and racist character in English literature, Fu Manchu, one of the symbols of what came to be called “yellow danger”.

It is further speculated that eternal may have a similar fate, but this time because of the director Chloe Zhao. The winner of oscar has become a bad person in China after old comments about the country were retrieved on the internet. In response, stories involving his name and achievements were taken down.

Staying out of the Chinese market means having a considerable loss in revenue, especially if we take into account the history of Marvel Studios productions in the country. Since the release of The Avengers, in 2012, China is the second largest market for the studio, behind only the United States and Canada.

But even if Shang-Chi will soon receive distribution approval, the mere fact of not having a simultaneous release with the rest of the world should already have negative repercussions, as the chances of the movie being pirated increase.

Whereas Black Widow ended up harmed in China for being shown during a period when the market prioritizes national productions, it is quite likely that Marvel will only return to having large revenues in the country with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The previous two films performed well in China: 13% of total box office Back home and 18% of Far from home came from the country.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have, in addition to Simu Liu as protagonist, names like awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh in the cast. The direction is in charge of Destin Daniel Cretton, who also signs the script with Andrew Lanham and Dave Callaham.

