‘Shirt was G. Next game I ask M’

O Brazil defeated Chile last Thursday (02) 1-0, in Santiago, in a match valid for the ninth round of World Cup qualifiers of 2022. Neymar, who had his performance erased, used his Instagram to comment on the game irreverently.

After a bland first half, the team opened the scoreboard in a move of opportunism from Everton Ribeiro, managing the advantage until the end of the game.

Neymar downplayed the team’s poor performance, highlighting the importance of the victory.

“Did we play well? Not! Did we win? Yes! So, [email protected]@&€. The dance follows, we continue making history”, wrote the player.

Neymar vents on Instagram Reproduction/Instagram/NeymarJR

Neymar also took the opportunity to joke about the controversy surrounding his physical form. On social networks, a lot was said about the ace being overweight.

“Note: shirt was G, I’m in my weight already (laughing emojis). Next game I ask for M shirt (laughing emojis)”.

With the result, Brazil reached 21 points, in the isolated lead. Next Sunday, the team will face the Argentina, at Neo Química Arena. Then the team faces the Peru, on Thursday of next week, at 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.