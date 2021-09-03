Sony confirms leaked PS Plus list for September

O Dealabs, a French site that already has a history of anticipating PS Plus, gave it another shot. Sony confirmed this Wednesday (1), the games that will be part of the service during the month of September. Check out the official release below:

Hunting, cooking, murdering: choose the profession you prefer with the September games for PlayStation Plus members. Play as one of sci-fi’s greatest icons in Predator: Hunting Grounds, prepare chaotic culinary wonders in Overcooked: All You Can Eat! Or invent unusual ways to murder in Hitman 2.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

All three games will be available from Tuesday, September 7th, until October 4th. Let’s get to know each title better:

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! | PS5*

Discover all that Onion Kingdom has to offer, Overcooked! 1 & 2 with 4k graphics and even more content to keep you hungry. Completely remastered from scratch and on point. Enjoy 200+ levels (12 new) and 80+ chefs (2 new), all at 60 fps.

Players can enjoy campaign, survival and versus modes, and the new All You Can Eat – Assist! The game lets multiple players participate in the culinary frenzy, with adjustable-size UI, accessible text for dyslexia and options for color blindness available. It’s the best version of the Overcooked! experience.

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4

Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetric multiplayer shooter** that pits humans against the Predator. As part of a four-person Elite Squad, complete difficult missions before the Predator finds you. Or, be the Predator and hunt down your prey using deadly alien weapons – such as the shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, the Combistick and more – to track your prey. Discover different classes and styles of play for both sides.

Hitman 2 | PS4

Travel the world and track your targets in exotic locations, from sunny streets to dangerous jungles. Nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47. Get ready for the ultimate spy thriller, where your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and undo his militia, but when 47 discovers the true identity of his target, and the truth about your past, everything changes. Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and more new features like Sniper Assassin mode, the franchise’s first co-op mode**.

*PS5 version only. Benefit does not apply for Overcooked: All You Can Eat! on PS4 consoles.

**Online multiplayer requires a PlayStation Plus subscription; the amount is recurring until cancelled. Age restrictions apply. Full terms at: play.st/PSPlusTerms.