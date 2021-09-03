SP admits for the first time that exchange of vaccines is ideal

The government of São Paulo admitted, for the first time, that the ideal scenario for applying a booster dose against covid-19 — it calls it the third dose — should be done with an immunizing agent different from the first two. The statement was made today by the state health secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn.

Gorinchteyn further clarified that “this interchangeability will occur”, during an interview with CNN Brasil, this morning.

According to the secretary, any of the immunizing agents available in the country and released by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is capable of promoting the reinforcement of the third dose.

What we need is to do immunization in an agile way to protect these people, mainly because we already have the delta variant in our territory

Jean Gorinchteyn

Without the security of having more vaccines circulating in the state, the exchange scheme ends up not happening as the state administration would like, according to the Secretary of Health.

“We now have a still limited vaccine repository,” he told CNN.

Exclusion of CoronaVac from the PNI

CoronaVac, produced in São Paulo by the Butantan Institute in partnership with Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac, was withdrawn from the booster dose plan by the Ministry of Health.

The decision was not well regarded by the government of São Paulo and marks a new episode of disputes between the administration of João Doria (PSDB) and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

For Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn, studies carried out in China show that the third dose of the immunizing agent can increase the production of antibodies by up to 77%.

“Therefore, it is a good vaccine and it should be included in this vaccination. Therefore, the government of São Paulo will do it this way,” he said.