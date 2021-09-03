SP has a 3rd dose schedule and must vaccinate people over 60 years of age by October

The third dose will serve groups that have already taken the second dose of the vaccine for at least six months

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), presented at a press conference held at Palácio dos Bandeirantes this Wednesday, 1st, the calendar for the vaccination of the third dose against covid-19 for the elderly and imussoprum. According to the schedule, the state government intends to immunize the public over 60 years of age by October 10th.

Vaccination with the third dose, according to the state government, was planned to serve groups that have already taken the second dose of the vaccine for at least six months.

Check out the schedule of the third dose presented by the government of São Paulo below:

– 06 to 12/09: people over 90 years of age;

– 13 to 19/09: people aged 85 to 89 years old;

– 20 to 26/09: people aged 80 and 84 years old and unsuppressed;

– 27/09 to 3/10: people from 70 to 79 years old;

– 04 to 10/10: people aged 60 to 69 years.

The city of Piracicaba, a city in the interior of São Paulo, reported on Monday, 30, that the city registered the first death in São Paulo caused by the delta variant of the new coronavirus. The case was reported to the State Department of Health, which informed the reporter that it was investigating the details.

So far, according to the Ministry of Health, the State of São Paulo has 757 confirmed cases of delta. Classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is considered to be more transmissible than other strains.

Data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that, proportionally, São Paulo is the state that most vaccinated with the first dose, with 72.37% of the inhabitants partially immunized. Meanwhile, 37.18% of the population in the state received two doses or a single dose of anti-covid vaccines.

As of this Wednesday, the capital of São Paulo started to require the “vaccine passport” at events with more than 500 people. In the events sector, companies run with last-minute adaptations to meet the measure.

beds

The State Secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Carlo Gorinchteyn, announced this Wednesday that the state has the lowest occupancy rate of intensive care beds (ICU) since the first case of covid-19 was identified. As reported, the average occupancy of beds is 35.1% in the state and 35.9% in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

The State of São Paulo registered, between Tuesday (31) and today, 6,454 new cases of contamination by the new coronavirus and 179 deaths by covid-19. In all, the state accounts until this Wednesday 4,269,138 confirmed cases and 146,015 deaths from the disease.

According to data from the State System of Data Analysis Foundation (Seade), the State registers a decline in the dissemination of covid-19, according to weekly variation – a comparison between the last seven days and the previous seven. New cases decreased by 9.1%, new deaths by 3.6% and new admissions by 12.6%. In the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, new deaths fell by 17.1% and new hospitalizations, 11.0%. New cases, however, advanced 5.1%.