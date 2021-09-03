S&P sees Braskem healthier and raises rating – Money Times

THE Standard and Poor’s raised the rating of Braskem (BRKM5) for BBB-, shows document sent to the market this Thursday (2).

According to the risk rating agency, the upgrade of the rating to investment grade reflects the considerable improvement in profitability and cash generation indicators, the company’s commitment to leverage and the agency’s expectation that Braskem will continue to benefit from the high petrochemical spreads in the coming quarters.

“The company reinforces its continuous commitment to financial health and maintenance of a solid cash position, maintaining a very long indebtedness profile”, he argues.

Braskem is experiencing a good moment in 2021. In the accumulated result for the year, shares rose 170% and the company earned R$ 9 billion in the first half of the year, against a loss of R$ 6 billion last year.

According to Santander, the company continues to seek to regain investment grade rating from credit bureaus, which would lead to lower financial expenses and lower cost of third-party capital.