State of SP reaches 50% mark of adult population immunized with two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 | São Paulo

The state of São Paulo reached this Thursday (2) the mark of 50% of the population over 18 years old immunized with two doses of vaccine against Covid-19.

The number represents about 16.5 million people with the complete vaccination schedule, according to the so-called “vacinometer”, of the São Paulo government.

Until 7am this Thursday, about 51.7 million doses of vaccines had been applied in the state, 34 million in the 1st dose, 16.5 million in the 2nd dose and 1.1 million of the Janssen vaccine, a single dose.

According to the Secretary of Health, the state of São Paulo ends August with records of vaccination against Covid-19. During the entire month, more than 14.7 million doses were applied, with balances that reached more than 700 thousand doses per day.

The ranking of the ten highest daily records of vaccine application shows that nine of them occurred precisely in August and only one was in July (see ranking below).

Ranking of daily vaccine application in SP

717,848 on 8/13 708,928 on 8/17 697,705 on 8/18 689,447 on 8/16 679,669 on 8/12 640,851 on 8/10 631,362 on 8/14 630,373 on 8/20 629,973 on 8/31 619,273 on 7/21

Third dose schedule

The government of São Paulo also released this Wednesday (1st) the vaccination schedule for a booster dose against Covid-19. Should receive the additional dose in the state all seniors over 60 years old and immunosuppressed over 18 years old, an estimated audience of 7.2 million people.

UNDERSTAND THE TERMS: Third dose, booster, vaccination schedule and passport

The booster dose can only be applied in seniors who completed the vaccination schedule more than six months ago. As for immunosuppressed, it is necessary to wait 28 days after the second dose.

The application of additional doses will be staggered in the state of São Paulo and starts next Monday (6) with elderly people over 90 years old.

See the SP booster dose schedule below:

From 06/09 to 12/09 – Over 90 years old

– Over 90 years old From 13/09 to 19/09 – From 85 to 89 years old

– From 85 to 89 years old From 20/09 to 26/09 – From 80 to 84 years old and immunosuppressed over 18 years old

– From 80 to 84 years old and immunosuppressed over 18 years old From 27/09 to 03/10 – From 70 to 79 years old

– From 70 to 79 years old From 4/10 to 10/10 – From 60 to 69 years old

The São Paulo state government’s vaccination plan for additional doses differs from that prepared by the federal government (see the main differences below).

State plan x national plan

The Ministry of Health recommended the booster dose for people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed, and determined that immunization should preferably be done with a dose of Pfizer.

The government of São Paulo announced that the additional dose should be aimed at everyone over 60 years, in addition to being immunosuppressed, and the manufacturer did not stipulate the dose to be used in the booster. Thus, the vaccine to be used for the booster must be the one available at the health center at the time, in São Paulo.

However, studies have not yet evaluated all possible combinations between different brands of immunizers. Scientists studying the pandemic criticized the state government’s option and highlighted studies showing greater protection for the elderly with a booster dose of Pfizer, as stipulated by the federal government.

During a press conference to announce the state calendar on Wednesday (1), specialists linked to the João Doria (PSDB) administration highlighted that the protection from all vaccines is reduced for people over 80 years of age.

“What was observed is that, over 80 years of age, you have a reduction in the immunoprotective factor regardless of which vaccine is used, that is, any immunizing agent, both inactivated immunizers, viral vector, messenger RNA vaccine. All vaccines have this profile,” said Sérgio Cimerman, an infectious disease specialist at the Emílio Ribas hospital.

However, doctors did not address this Wednesday the different studies on possible combinations for the booster dose. Questioned about the topic by journalists, the coordinator of the Committee against Covid-19 of SP, physician João Gabbardo, claimed that there are advantages in applying reinforcement with any manufacturer.

“There are works, and the technical note from the Ministry of Health itself points to the positive aspect of people who were vaccinated with two doses of receiving the third dose of CoronaVac,” said Gabbardo.

Booster dose manufacturer

Last Wednesday (25), oo G1 asked the São Paulo Department of Health about the adoption of vaccine combinations that have not yet been studied. The folder replied that all government clarifications “were made at a press conference this Wednesday (25)” and said that the vaccines are safe to apply as a booster dose.

“All vaccines against Covid-19 available in Brazil are safe, effective and have the same purpose: to protect against the disease and reduce chances of serious infections by the coronavirus. All available immunizing agents can be used in the application of a third dose in the state” , said the state government, in a note.

In Brazil, there are at least four studies in progress that evaluate the possibility of a booster dose for the Covid-19 vaccines used in the national territory. These studies assess the following possibilities:

Two doses of Pfizer, followed by another dose of Pfizer;

Two doses of AstraZeneca (AZD1222), followed by another dose of a new version of AstraZeneca (AZD2816);

Two doses of AstraZeneca (AZD1222), followed by another dose of the same version of AstraZeneca (AZD1222);

Two doses of CoronaVac, followed by one of the following four immunizers: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen and CoronaVac.

However, there are no studies evaluating the application of a booster with CoronaVac in people immunized with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, for example, which could be the case of several elderly people who should receive the additional dose in September in the state of São Paulo.