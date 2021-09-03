STF majority votes to reopen deadline

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority this morning in favor of reopening the registration deadline for requests for exemption from Enem 2021 and dropped the requirement of justification for those who were absent in the previous edition of the test. The race is scheduled for the 21st and 28th of November this year.

By 2 pm, seven of the ten ministers had already voted. All in favor of reopening. The rapporteur, Minister Dias Toffoli, was followed by Alexandre de Moraes, Carmen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Ricardo Lewandowski, Luís Roberto Barroso and Rosa Weber. The deadline for voting ends this Friday (3) at 23:59.

According to the rules of the MEC notice this year, those who were entitled to exemption from the registration fee in 2020 and obtained the benefit, but lacked the test, could only have new gratuity if they were able to justify the absence. The requirement affected, for example, former students from the public network and people in socioeconomic vulnerability.

The justifications needed to be proven by documents and could not be random, having to fit the hypotheses provided for in the notice. Situations such as traffic accidents, death of a family member, medical emergencies and robberies, among others, were foreseen.

Anyone with covid-19 or had contact with someone infected could also present this as justification. But a candidate who was absent only out of fear relating to the disease, for example, or who could not prove with documents any reason for the absence would not be covered.

In his vote, Toffoli highlighted the difficulties imposed by the covid-19 pandemic on low-income students as a justification for overturning the requirement. “The pandemic context imposes a special look at vulnerable groups, especially affected by the health emergency.”

The aforementioned requirement ends up penalizing students who made the difficult choice of missing the tests to meet the recommendations of the health authorities to contain the spread of covid-19.” Minister Dias Toffoli

“The decision of the Ministry of Education to make the request for exemption from fees for absent candidates unfeasible will prevent numerous poor students from entering higher education, which violates the social right to education”, says the initial part of the process.

Drop in enrollment of poor and black youth

In 2020, Enem granted 3.6 million exemptions for declaration of grace. In 2021, only 822,854 declarations of grace were accepted. The fee to participate in the race is R$85.

The last edition of the exam, the main gateway to higher education, had 5.7 million applicants. This year’s registered 3.1 million registrations, which means a reduction of 46.2%.

The decrease is more pronounced among poor and black youth, according to a survey carried out by Semesp, an entity that represents providers of higher education in Brazil. The study showed that the number of non-paying students enrolled dropped by 77.44% and that of paying students rose 39.2%.

It also pointed out that, among black students, the decrease in enrollment was 53%, a percentage similar to that observed among brown (51.7%) and indigenous (54.8%) students. Among whites, the reduction in the number of subscribers was much smaller: 35.7%.

The participation of black students among those enrolled dropped from 13.3% in 2020 to 11.7% in 2021. The participation of brown students had a reduction from 47% to 42.2%. The percentages are the lowest since at least 2014. The participation of whites among those registered rose from 34.7% to 41.5% this year.

For Semesp, there is an imbalance of opportunities for young people. The entity sent an official letter to the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, requesting the reopening of enrollment for students exempt from the Enem 2020 fee who did not attend the exam. Other entities are fighting in court so that the registration period is reopened and young people who did not get free can obtain it.

The action analyzed by the STF for the reopening of registrations was filed by the parties PDT, PT, PCdoB, PSOL, PSB, Sustainability Network, Green Party, Citizenship and Solidarity, and by the entities Educafro, Brazilian Union of Secondary Students (Ubes) and National Union of Students (UNE).

*With State Content