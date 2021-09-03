Storm Ida takes a dolphin to the flooded street and leaves a cow on a tree

A family from the US state of Louisiana caught an unusual scene while assessing the damage to the town of Slidell after Hurricane Ida. A dolphin appeared swimming on a street flooded by the flood. In addition to this episode, a cow ended up trapped in a tree.

In a video, shared on social networks, it is possible to see the fin of the mammal, which quickly disappears into the street.

The scene was recorded by Amanda Huling, on Monday (30), but storms continue to wreak havoc and cause deaths in New York. Storms continue to wreak havoc and cause deaths in New York.

In an interview with CNN, she said that her family was on a bicycle assessing the damage that the hurricane had left in the neighborhood when they were surprised by the animal.

The resident said she had activated a rescue group, which now plans to set up an operation to find the dolphin.

cow in the tree

A cow was trapped in a tree after Hurricane Ida passed through the state of Louisiana (USA), which brought winds of up to 240 km/h to the country. The video of the unusual rescue operation gained attention on social networks, where the effort of the team from the city of Florissant, which met in a still flooded area and used saws to save the animal, was recorded.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

The relief team was led by members of the parish of St. Bernard, who shared the images on social networks, where they already have 75,000 views.

Hurricane Oneway

The powerful hurricane Ida hit the state of Louisiana on Monday, leaving at least one person dead, a 16-year-old teenager.

For the Louisiana government, Ida is the second largest hurricane to hit the state since Katrina in 2005. Ida arrived on the Louisiana coast as a category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 240km/h, but a few hours later was downgraded to category 1.

The storm left New Orleans without electricity, which affected more than a million residents, according to the website PowerOutage.US. About 70,000 people also suffered from power outages in the state of Mississippi—where the hurricane headed after it hit Louisiana.

In New York, Storm Ida left eight dead, prompting the state to declare an emergency.