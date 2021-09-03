Streamers strike brought down Twitch views

A week after the Brazilian streamers strike, it was the foreigners’ turn to stop broadcasting for a day on Twitch. The reason for the protest outside was different. In the strike this Wednesday (1st), the streamers will draw attention to the persistent hate attacks that plague the platform. And they managed to bring down the views of the service.

Initially, the group that held the protest was criticized for being made up of small streamers. Those against it claimed that the strike would not bring significant changes to Twitch’s traffic. But data from game analytics company Gamesight showed that the outage worked.

Twitch’s ratings dropped on Wednesday. Gamesight’s graphic was published by the website The Verge. The company measured the number of active channels and the hours watched every day in the last nine days, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). Compared to the previous eight days, September 1 had the lowest audience.

Twitch’s audience chart was made available by game analytics company Gamesight. Image: Gamesight/Reproduction

Among the days analyzed, August 28 had the highest audience, with more than 4.5 million hours watched on the platform. The following day was the one with the most active channels, close to 200 thousand. On the day of the strike at Twitch, viewer hours dropped to 3.4 million, also with the fewest active channels, totaling just over 170,000.

CreatorHype, another streaming platform’s data analytics team, assessed other factors, such as the back-to-school US and Gamescom’s likely growth in views over the past week. And even so, they saw a drop in Twitch’s ratings.

“Based on the data, #ADayOffTwitch impacted the number of streamers and audience on the platform. Depending on how you rate this data, the impact could have been as low as 5% or potentially as high as 15%,” wrote CreatorHype’s Zach Bussey.

The American strike hashtag was one of the 10 most popular of the day. The idea of ​​the stoppage was to bring attention to streamers who suffer more harassment for being marginalized. Twitch, in turn, says it is working on the problem, but without a date to put solutions into practice.

Brazilian strike on Twitch

The Brazilian strike, held the week before, demanded fair payments from streamers. Previously, the transfer of paid subscriptions to streamers was US$1.42, equivalent to a little more than R$7, with the dollar sold at R$5.18. Gift registrations yielded US$ 1.24 (R$ 6.43) and US$ 1.75 (R$ 9.07) for registrations by Prime, from Amazon.

With the change in Twitch’s pricing practice in July this year, the platform began to pass on much lower amounts to content producers, reaching almost a third of previous prices. Paid registrations dropped to US$0.47 (R$2.44), gift registrations US$0.41 (R$2.13) and for the Prime US$0.50 (R$2.59).

Via: The Verge

