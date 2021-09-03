Stunning accidental discovery suggests ‘hidden population’ of cosmic objects

A striking accidental discovery suggests a ‘hidden population’ of cosmic objects. Details were recently revealed by the American Space Agency (NASA).

As reported, a new study offers a tantalizing explanation of how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3 – nicknamed “The Accident” – was born.

Although they form like stars, these objects are not massive enough to initiate nuclear fusion, the process that makes stars glow.

And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good understanding of their general characteristics.

‘The Accident’ got its name after being discovered by sheer luck. It escaped normal searches because it doesn’t look like any of the little over 2,000 brown dwarfs that have been found in our galaxy so far.

As detailed by NASA, as brown dwarfs age, they cool and their brightness at different wavelengths of light changes. It’s no different from how some metals, when heated, go from bright white to deep red as they cool.

‘The Accident’ confounded scientists because it was weak in some important wavelengths, suggesting it was very cold (and old), but light in others, indicating a higher temperature.

Amazing accidental discovery – cosmic objects

The object was first detected by NASA’s NEOWISE, launched in 2009. Because brown dwarfs are relatively cold objects, they mainly radiate infrared light, or longer wavelengths than the human eye can see.

To figure out how ‘The Accident’ could have such contradictory properties – some suggesting it’s too cold, others suggesting it’s much warmer – scientists needed more information.

They then observed it at additional infrared wavelengths with a ground-based telescope at the WM Keck Observatory.

As detailed by NASA, but the brown dwarf looked so faint at those wavelengths that they couldn’t detect it, apparently confirming the suggestion that it was too cold.

Next, they decided to determine if the dimness resulted from ‘The Accident’ being further away from Earth than expected. But that was not the case, according to accurate distance measurements by NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes. Having determined the object’s distance – about 50 light years from Earth – the team realized that it is moving rapidly – ​​about half a million miles per hour (800,000 km/h).

This is much faster than all the other brown dwarfs known to be this far from Earth, which means it’s probably been spinning around the galaxy for a long time, encountering massive objects that accelerate it with their gravity.

‘The Accident’ is extremely old

With a lot of evidence suggesting that ‘The Accident’ is extremely old, researchers propose that its strange properties are not strange and that it could be a clue to its age.

As detailed by NASA, when the Milky Way formed about 13.6 billion years ago, it was composed almost entirely of hydrogen and helium.

Other elements, like carbon, formed inside stars; when the most massive stars exploded as supernovae, they scattered the elements across the galaxy.

Methane, composed of hydrogen and carbon, is common in most brown dwarfs that have a temperature similar to Accident. But The Accident’s light profile suggests it contains very little methane.

Like all molecules, methane absorbs specific wavelengths of light, so a methane-rich brown dwarf would be weak at those wavelengths.

As detailed by NASA, ‘The Accident’, on the other hand, is bright at these wavelengths, which could indicate low levels of methane.

Thus, the light profile of ‘The Accident’ could match that of a very old brown dwarf that formed when the galaxy was still poor in carbon; too little carbon in the formation means too little methane in your atmosphere today.

‘Hidden Population’ of Cosmic Objects

To find older brown dwarfs like The Accident — if they’re out there — researchers may have to change the way they look for these objects.

‘The Accident’ was discovered by citizen scientist Dan Caselden, who was using an online program he built to find brown dwarfs in NEOWISE data.

As detailed by NASA, because brown dwarfs are so faint, they’re only visible when they’re relatively close to Earth, and that means scientists can watch them move across the sky for months or years.

Caselden’s program attempted to remove stationary infrared objects (such as distant stars) from NEOWISE maps and highlight moving objects that had characteristics similar to known brown dwarfs.

He was looking at one of these brown dwarf candidates when he spotted another much weaker object moving quickly across the screen.

Also according to the information, this would turn out to be WISEA J153429.75-104303.3, which had not been highlighted because it did not match the program profile of a brown dwarf. Check out:

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

Text with NASA information

