Stunning, Adriana Lima bets on a luxurious dress at the Venice Film Festival

Powerful, model Adriana Lima bets on a powerful red look and appears kissing her new boyfriend, André Lemmers

Adriana Lima (40) rocked in choosing the look for the Venice Film Festival 2021, which started on Wednesday, 01.

Oozing sensuality, the model stole the show when she appeared wearing a low-cut red dress with a powerful slit during the opening of the event, which is in its 78th edition.

On the red carpet, the Brazilian also posed with her new boyfriend, André Lemmers, and exchanged kisses with the beloved in front of the cameras.

In Stories on her Instagram, the muse published a photo with André at the event. “This afternoon, with him, in Venice… the most handsome, intelligent and kind man I’ve ever met. I love you.”, she declared.

Bárbara Paz steals the show with an oxygen kit at the Venice Film Festival

Bárbara Paz was present at the Venice Film Festival 2021 and drew attention when she appeared with an oxygen mask connected to a backpack with a plant, symbolizing the Amazon, in a form of protest and awareness. “Amazon is the lung of the world and humanity has the right to breathe. We all carry a little bit of it in us“, said Barbara.

