Taliban and rebels clash in Panjshir Valley | World

Both the rebels and the extremist group say they have caused extensive damage and death to the opponent, and there are reports that the Taliban have blocked humanitarian and medicine access and cut off communication and electricity in the region.

Forces loyal to leader Ahmad Massoud, son of the legendary Commander Massoud, gather in the steep, mountainous and difficult-to-access valley that neither the Soviets in the 1980s nor the Taliban in the 1990s managed to conquer (see below).

The capital of Panjshir, which means “Five Lions”, is Bazarak. It is just 120 km northeast of Kabul, about a two-hour drive from the Afghan capital.

The Taliban surrounded the difficult-to-reach region in mid-August, and the two sides were negotiating a peace agreement.

“We started operations after negotiations with the local armed group failed,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Both the rebels and the extremist group said they had caused great damage and death to the opponent.. “They suffered heavy losses,” said Mujahid.

2 out of 5 Panjshir Valley: the only province still resisting the Taliban in Afghanistan — Photo: Lucas Sampaio/G1 Panjshir Valley: the only province still resisting the Taliban in Afghanistan — Photo: Lucas Sampaio/G1

A spokesman for the Afghan National Resistance Front, however, said the rebels had full control of all entrances to the region and had repelled attacks in Shotul district.

“The enemy has made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj and all of them failed,” the spokesman said in reference to the town in the neighboring province of Parwan.

Amrullah Saleh, the first Afghan vice president who claims to be the country’s “legitimate interim president” and took refuge in the region, said on Friday (3) that the Taliban blocked humanitarian and medicine access and cut off communication and electricity. Of region.

Resistance to USSR and Taliban

3 out of 5 Armed Afghans Resist Taliban in Parakh Area, Bazarak, Panjshir Province, Aug 19, 2021 — Photo: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP Armed Afghans resist Taliban in Parakh area of ​​Bazarak, Panjshir province, on August 19, 2021 — Photo: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP

Ahmad Massoud is the son of Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was an engineering student at the University of Kabul and became a hero of the anti-Soviet resistance in Afghanistan.

For resistance to the Soviet Union, Massoud Sr. earned the nickname “Lion of Panjshir” and is called by his followers Amir Sahib-e Shahid, which means “our beloved martyred commander”.

Even today the Panjshir Valley is full of Soviet armored carcasses destroyed in unsuccessful battles to conquer it.

In addition to the Soviet Union, in the 1980s, the Taliban also failed to conquer the region when it controlled the country between 1996 and 2001.

4 of 5 View of Panjshir River Valley in photo taken from the vantage point of Ahmad Shah Massoud’s tomb on May 21, 2011. An engineering student at the University of Kabul, Massoud became military leader in the expulsion of the Soviet army from Afghanistan in 1980s. — Photo: Master Sgt. Michael O’Connor View of the Panjshir River Valley in photo taken from the vantage point of Ahmad Shah Massoud’s tomb on May 21, 2011. An engineering student at the University of Kabul, Massoud became military leader in the expulsion of the Soviet army from Afghanistan in the 1980s — Photo: Master Sgt. Michael O’Connor

Massoud senior was assassinated by al-Qaeda in neighboring Takhar province in 2001, at the time of the September 11 terrorist attack that triggered the American invasion of Afghanistan.

Due to common enemies, the Panjshir served as a stronghold for the Northern Alliance, an armed group that allied with the US during the 2001 invasion to drive the Taliban out of power and drive al-Qaeda out of the country..

5 of 5 Ahmad Massoud, son of anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was killed by al-Qaeda in 2001. Photo of September 5, 2019. — Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters Ahmad Massoud, son of anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was killed by al-Qaeda in 2001. Photo September 5, 2019. — Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters