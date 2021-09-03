Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghan government | World

Mullah Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, will lead Afghanistan’s new government. The announcement will be made soon, sources of the Islamic group said on Friday (3).

The group has yet to fully conquer the country — Taliban fighters still face forces loyal to the defeated republic in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul.

The new government’s most immediate priority must be to prevent the collapse of an economy shaken by a drought and the ravages of a conflict estimated to have killed 240,000 Afghans.

Abdul Ghani Baradar (Mullah Baradar), who heads the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of the group’s late founder, Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will hold senior government posts, three sources said .

Taliban prepares new government for Afghanistan

All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations to announce the new government are in the final stages, a Taliban official told Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity.

Haibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban’s supreme religious leader, will focus on issues of religion and governance along the lines of Islam, another source at the group said.

The Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15 after taking over most of the country.

Although the Taliban has mentioned its desire to form a consensus government, a source close to the militant movement said the interim government being set up will consist solely of Taliban members.

It will comprise 25 ministries and an advisory council, or shura, of 12 Muslim scholars, the source added.

Also being planned for six to eight months from now is a loya jirga, or grand assembly, which will bring together elders and representatives from across Afghan society to debate a constitution and the structure of future government, according to the source.

All sources believe the interim government cabinet will be finalized soon, but they differed on exactly when. Some said the government will be established later this Friday, and others believe it will be until the middle of next week.

The government’s legitimacy in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial. Humanitarian groups warn of impending catastrophe, and the economy, dependent for years on millions of dollars of foreign aid, is on the brink of collapse.

Resistance in Panjshir Valley

There are reports of intense fighting and casualties among the Taliban in the fighting in the Panjshir Valley.

Thousands of fighters from regional militias and remnants of the government armed forces gather in the rugged valley under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of former mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Efforts to negotiate a deal seem to have failed, and each side blames the other for the failure.