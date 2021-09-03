Taliban parade broadcast by state TV shows homemade bombs, vests and car bombs for suicide attacks – Monet

+



Taliban Parade (Photo: reproduction)

An impressive video shown on Afghanistan’s state television shows Taliban forces in a parade displaying items such as vests used in suicide attacks, homemade bombs, weapons ‘inherited’ by Western forces and even car bombs. Among the images showing Taliban “war might” were also videos of fighters training in martial arts and combat simulations.

It drew attention not only to the traditional guerrilla methods employed by the group, but also to the almost theatrical production of videos involving martial arts, which showed acrobatics that would hardly be seen or used in real combat. Another curious detail is that signs indicated the displayed objects, however obvious, as “revolvers”.

Weapons displayed at Taliban parade (Photo: reproduction)

Video of the parade showed a group of fighters marching under the flag of the Islamic Emirate, before several vehicles towing US-made weapons and bombs followed. On trailers, various types of bombs were displayed to spectators, also with labels clarifying their nature and a caption explaining their usefulness.

A table displaying suicide vests and car bombs passed by as a narration described the barrel bomb as being from the “Mujahideen military industry”, which would be used to “destroy the enemy’s common armored vehicles”. The approximately 40-minute event had in its “VIP area” the Taliban leaders, who celebrated the departure of international forces and the fact that they had “inherited” military material from the armies occupying the country. It is speculated that the stop took place on the outskirts of Kandahar.

Taliban soldier in martial arts training (Photo: reproduction)

The parade of weapons comes after it was revealed that the US had left up to 48 aircraft in the hands of the terrorist group, although it was not known how many were ready to be put into operation. If fully functioning, the Taliban will have a larger and more powerful air force than many NATO countries.