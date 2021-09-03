Ten days after revealing his girlfriend’s pregnancy, MC Poze announces the end of their relationship | celebrities



MC Poze do Rodo and Vivianne – Reproduction

MC Poze do Rodo and Viviannereproduction

Posted 02/09/2021 15:47 | Updated 09/02/2021 15:57

Rio – Just ten days after revealing that his girlfriend Viviane was pregnant, MC Poze do Rodo announced, through social networks, the end of the relationship. The former couple, who already have two children – Júlia, 2 years old, and Miguel, who was born in December last year -, is expecting a baby girl. On Instagram, Poze superficially explained the new status of the relationship.

“Boy, just dropping by to say that Viviane and I aren’t together anymore!! Don’t keep bugging me with messages telling me what I have to do or not do. Of my personal motherfucker* life, none of you can guess!! Between us! two it’s okay, we’ve already talked and we’ve settled it. But we’ve decided to go our own way, but no problems. It’s okay. Even because we’re waiting for another princess to arrive. Now stop filling us with messages. Our personal life is our life guys. I wish her all the best. All the best and the best, may she be very happy,” wrote Poze in the Instagram stories.

But after the speech, the funkeiro became the target of criticism, mainly because Viviane is a minor and only 17 years old, while he is 20. “She’s pregnant with her third child and Poze is enjoying a party with Orochi full of women… and now he’s going to be locked up to take care of his three children (because you know it’s only left for the mother) while he lives his life hanging out and enjoying himself!”, said a female follower.

“And now the 17-year-old sister, 3 children and a single mother,” lamented another netizen.