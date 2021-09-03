Teresa Cristina and Pedro II will have a night of love in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

As was customary at the time, Teresa and Pedro were married for a I wake up merely political. The Emperor admires his wife, but passion even he only felt when he met Luísa (Mariana Ximenes).
Review the scene in which Pedro declares himself to Luísa:
Teresa sees when Pedro and Luísa kiss passionately
However, Teresa always regretted the distance of her husband, and will do everything to recover the intimacy at your wedding.
Review the scene in which Teresa plans to push Pedro and Luísa away:
Teresa guns to try to keep Pedro de Luísa away
After a set-up, Teresa managed to get her husband and mistress to move away, at least during the royal family’s trip to the north of the country.
Review the scene in which Luísa ends her affair with Pedro:
Luísa announces that she gave up on the trip with the royal entourage
hosted on farm of Tonico (Alexandre Nero), much smaller than the Imperial Palace, the couple had no choice but to share the same bed after a long time. Teresa sees this as a chance to get closer to the Emperor.
Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Pedro II (Selton Mello) share a bed in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
“I don’t mind sharing a bed with you, my husband,” says Teresa.
Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) come together in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Pedro is a little embarrassed, but ends up lying down next to Teresa. She snuggles in and he returns the affection of the wife until the long awaited finally rolls kiss! 😍
Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) have a night of love in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
03 set
Friday
Pedro does not recognize Tonico, who is frustrated. Teresa is enchanted with Dolores. Borges arrests Lupita. The day of Samuel and Pilar’s engagement party arrives. Candida says that Justina and she will work together. Borges follows Abena and Baltazar, who go to meet Minervina. Quinzinho tells Clemência that he will not give up on his dream of having a casino. Pedro and Teresa kiss. Guebo alerts Olu and Samuel to the disappearance of Abena and Balthazar. Samuel expels Lupita from Little Africa. Licurgo and Germana discover that Quinzinho is selling the properties in Vitória. Isabel has an accident, and Lourdes supports her. Isabel admires Luísa. Pedro, Thereza, Celestina and Tonico are surrounded by indigenous people.
