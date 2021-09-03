Tesouro Direto: government bond premiums rise on the 6th; fixed rate pay 10.7% per year

(marchmeena29/GettyImages)

SAO PAULO – With a close eye on the discussions surrounding the Income Tax reform and the fiscal and political impacts it generates, in addition to worse employment data from the United States, the public bond market traded by the Treasury Direct platform continues on the rise this Friday morning (3rd).

In the first update of the morning, the highlight was on the premiums offered by fixed-rate securities, which continued to advance up to six basis points, which shows a certain loss of strength compared to Thursday’s session.

The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, for example, rose from 10.64% in the previous session to 10.69% in the early morning. At the same time, the premium on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2026 was 10.07%, against 10.03% on Thursday afternoon.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the IPCA+ Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest, was 4.83%, in line with the percentage seen in the previous session, which was 4.82%. Likewise, the real interest rate on paper maturing in 2030 and 2045 was 4.67%, up from 4.62% seen a day earlier.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto offered this Friday morning (03):

local radar

Attention is also focused on the speeches of Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, who participates in “Estadão Finanças Mais 2021”, at 9:00 am, and Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, who speaks at another event at 6:00 pm.

This morning, Campos Neto said that the monetary authority’s view of the water crisis is that it involves more a theme of price and its impact on inflation than one of rationing. Therefore, Campos Neto reinforced that BC has been watching this movement closely and will continue to follow it “in detail”.

On the political scene, the market remains attentive to the consequences of the reform of the Income Tax and to the highlight approved yesterday that reduced the tax rate that will focus on the distribution of profits and dividends. The text voted on Wednesday (1st) predicted a 20% incidence of RI in these cases. With the modification, only 15% will be charged.

The approved text also brings changes in investment funds, trading on the stock exchange, as well as changes in the readjusted table and in the simplified discount. Learn more here.

In a live made the day before, Jennie Li, XP’s strategist, said that the markets were worried about the approved basic text of the Income Tax reform, mainly because of the extinction of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) and the taxation of dividends. “JCP is considered a financial expense, so it reduces taxable income and, consequently, how much tax the company pays.”

When commenting on the dividends, the XP strategist said that with the 15% tax rate on the distribution of dividends, companies will be encouraged to retain more profits to invest in the operation itself, instead of distributing this capital to shareholders.

Investors are also closely following developments on the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) in relation to the ICMS on fuels. This Thursday (02), the president said that he will present a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) alleging that governors are not complying with the constitutional amendment in the collection of the state tax.

In view of the increase in fuel prices, the president claims to have frozen the federal tax on the input and has transferred responsibility for the final price at the pumps to governors. “As for the governors, who should follow Constitutional Amendment 33 of 2001, every time they increase the fuel a little bit, they increase at the end of the line. This increase is almost double what is registered there at the origin”, he argued.

international scene

On the external scene, the main highlight of the economic news is the employment data from the United States. According to the Employment Report (payroll), 235,000 jobs were created in August. The numbers were presented this Friday (3) by the US Department of Labor.

The result was well below expectations. The median of the survey by Refinitiv with economists projected the creation of 750,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month, after the creation of 943,000 jobs in July. Projections, however, varied widely, from 375 thousand to 1.027 million.

The unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage point, from 5.4% to 5.2%, in line with market expectations.

O payroll was highly anticipated by investors, especially after the speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, which is the US central bank, at the annual Jackson Hole symposium at the end of August, since the beginning of the tapering (reduction of the bond purchase program by the monetary authority) would be conditioned by labor market figures.

In Asia, the market’s attention is on China’s composite Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) data released on Friday. According to a study by IHS Markit in partnership with Caixin Media, the indicator dropped from 53.1 points in July to 47.2 points in August. It is the first time in 16 months that the index points to a retraction – values ​​below 50 indicate a contraction in activity.

The services PMI, released in the same survey, dropped from 54.9 points in July to 46.7 points in August. It was also the first time since April last year that activity measured by the indicator pointed to contraction.

