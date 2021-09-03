Thalia shows rain-swamped mansion in US and compares with ‘Titanic’

Mexican actress and singer Thalia, 50, said her mansion flooded as a result of heavy rains that have hit the United States this week. However, she was unfazed and even toyed with the “Titanic” comparison.

On her Instagram, Thalia showed rooms in the house filled with muddy water. In the images, it is possible to see that the cloudy water goes up to the shins. Due to the flooding inside the house, the singer used her images and made a montage with the film “Titanic” to laugh at the situation. “My green background is floating. Titanic! Here will appear DiCaprio [Leonardo]”, she said.

“Oh my God, people, my house is flooding! Look at that, look at that, my God! This gives me an anguish, people”, who ended up laughing. As the singer talked about the flood, she showed the room and a flooded recording studio.

Also in Instagram Stories, she said she is in God’s hands and he knows what is best. “I don’t think so. I came to relax a little, because I had an intense night. God is in control, he knows what all this is for. It’s better to laugh so you don’t cry,” said the singer.

Thalia also joked about needing a kayak to get around the house. “I’m going to show the second facet of how the flood is going. There’s nothing to do, what’s left is to wait. A deluge is still falling outside. I’m just going to need a kayak. Look how the first step has already been reached,” said the singer.

Thalia shows house flooded due to heavy rains in USA Image: Reproduction/Instagram

