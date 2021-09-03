The 4 best virtual assistants to test on mobile

The function of virtual assistants on cell phones is not limited to just executing basic commands or sending funny responses to voice commands. With constant improvements in artificial intelligence, these tools can have a very important impact on organizing your routine and connecting with other devices.

Android and iOS already have their native assistant options: Google Assistant and Siri, respectively. However, there are alternatives that also respond to voice commands and can organize your personal demands by cell phone. Below are the best virtual assistants available!

1. Siri

Compatibility: iOS

iOS Price: free

Launched in 2011, Siri is the virtual assistant present on Apple devices. Installed natively on iPhone, it can be used to organize your routine, execute commands and connect with applications or other external devices. Just execute the voice command “What’s up, Siri” or press the side key of your device to activate it.

Activate Siri on your iPhone (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

One of Siri’s main advantages is the ability to make suggestions based on your use of the device. The assistant can be used to analyze your usage trends and suggest calling, searching and messaging. In addition, Siri can be integrated with native and third-party applications so that it “learns” from your use of each tool, resulting in specific suggestions for search and commands.

Siri also has great integration with iCloud and the Photos application, used to quickly find files on your mobile phone. If you have other Apple devices such as AirPods or iPad, it can also be used as a virtual assistant. The functions on the cell phone are varied: it can inform news, identify songs being played, perform mathematical operations, create reminders, among others.

2. Google Assistant

On Android, the native presence of a virtual assistant is up to Google Assistant. From the voice command “Ok, Google”, you can launch the tool and apply commands to access contacts, send messages, receive news, open apps and customize your daily routine.

Use Google Assistant to organize your day on Android (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Many applied commands can be found under the “Your day” tab in the Google app, which gathers key information about your interests, events, and to-do lists for the week. The tool can also be used to automate your day-to-day routines: it is possible, for example, to configure your cell phone actions for working hours, silencing notifications.

Google Assistant has integration with many devices running the Android operating system and can also be used with Android Auto. The iOS version of the assistant can respond to several voice commands, but it does not have automatic triggering by the command “Ok, Google” and cannot be integrated with Apple Watch and other devices, a function restricted to Siri.

3. Alexa

Alexa is best known for its smart speakers from Amazon’s Echo line, but it also has a version of artificial intelligence in an app for mobile phones. If set as the default option for your operating system, the assistant can be activated with the traditional voice command on Android.

Alexa is also found on cell phones (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

The Alexa application can be used even without the presence of an Amazon device: you just need an account on the platform to access the main functions. The interface is divided into tabs with options for communication, fast music or radio playback, and a management area for connected devices.

The virtual assistant can also be customized with third-party created skills called “Skills”. This feature is also present on Echo devices and allows the user the freedom to customize actions and responses. Through the app, you can access an area with the skills installed and options available for use.

4. Bixby

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free

Samsung also has its own virtual assistant model through artificial intelligence, the Bixby. This tool is natively installed on Galaxy line devices and has integration with other company devices, such as Galaxy Watch, SmartTags, Galaxy Buds, Smart TVs and other appliances.

Galaxy cell phones receive Bixby (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Bixby can be used to execute commands on your mobile in a similar way to the other options in the list. There are capsules present, a series of pre-configured voice commands for different native and third-party applications, and the interface itself has a list of the main options. Also, you can create your own voice command so that the assistant performs several actions at once.

On the Galaxy line cell phones, there is also the highlight for Bixby Routines, which automates routines for your daily life. With the feature active, the artificial intelligence analyzes your usage patterns and makes command suggestions for different situations and times of the day. In addition, it allows you to create manual routines: just inform which condition is necessary for it to be activated and list the necessary commands that the cell phone needs to perform.

