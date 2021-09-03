the August sales ranking

After chip crisis mess up the automotive market, automakers are now going through the recovery process. And this was very clear in the 0-km car sales ranking in August, which presented a relative change in relation to the other months. THE Volkswagen, for example, advanced in the table and surpassed the runner-up Toyota, which debuted at No. 2 in July. However, the Fiat remains in the lead dominating the podium.

Being part of the Stellantis Group, which occupied six positions among the best-selling cars, the Italian brand kept the trio Strada, Argo and Furnishings intact in the first positions. However, the Jeep, which is also part of Stellantis, has been surprising more and more. O Compass, which was in 7th place, rose to 4th position in the rankings in August.

Jeep/Disclosure

Top 10 best sellers

The top ten best-selling car list for August shows that the market has not fully recovered. However, it is already possible to see an improvement. O Goal, for example, was out of the “top 15” in July, due to the pause in production, but reappeared last month. Also, the T-Cross gained space and jumped from 15th to 7th place.

already the General Motors is taking slow steps after the lack of chips. Without producing the new onix and the sedan Onix Plus, their flagships, the salvation of Chevrolet has been the success of pickup S10. In the list, the utility was in the 10th position. Look:

1st) Fiat Strada – 9,111 units

2) Fiat Argo – 7,711 units

3rd) Fiat Mobi – 7,538 units

4th) Jeep Compass – 6,819 units

5th) Hyundai HB20 – 6,795 units

6th) Jeep Renagde – 6,710 units

7th) VW T-Cross – 6,698 units

8th) Fiat Toro – 6,685 units

9th) Hyundai Crete – 4,822 units

10) GM S/10 – 4,798 units

11th) Toyota Corolla Cross – 4,789 units

12th) Toyota Hilux – 4,363 units

13th) Toyota Corolla – 4,354 units

14th) VW Gol – 4,082 units

15th) Honda HR-V – 3,878 units

16th) Renault Kwid – 3,764 units

Volkswagen reclaims space

After more than 30 days with the Taubaté (SP) plant stopped, Volkswagen began to recover its position in the ranking of brands. In other words, the German brand took over the place of Toyota, which had been in second place in July, in an unprecedented way. That’s because of Gol and T-Cross that returned to the dispute in the month.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

However, GM, which has been the market leader since 2015, has yet to show signs of reaction. After dropping from 1st to 7th in the July rankings, the automaker managed to climb to 6th place, but still without counting many victories in August. Look: