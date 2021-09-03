The Wheel of Time: series gets epic trailer and release date; check out!

Amazon Prime Video released, this Thursday (02), a new teaser trailer for the wheel of time, series adapted from novels by writer Robert Jordan. In addition to revealing unpublished scenes, the video discloses the release date of the production: November 19 this year.

The 1st season of the show will be released already with the first 3 episodes on the 19th. The next ones will be released weekly, on Fridays, until December 24th, when the 8th and final chapter will air.

Check out the new trailer dubbed in Portuguese below:

“Set in an epic, sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, who is a member of the powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai. When the protagonist arrives in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young people, one of whom was prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity”, says the official synopsis of the series.

Originally called The Wheel of Time, the production features a cast of actors such as Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Álvaro Morte.

Even before the premiere of the 1st season of the wheel of time, Amazon Prime Video has already confirmed that the series will have a 2nd season.