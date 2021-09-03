There is reinforcement in the area! Abel Ferreira gains a new possibility to face Flamengo on the 12th

Palmeiras will face Flamengo on September 12th at home, at Allianz Parque, for the first round of the Brazilian Championship. With 35 points, Verdão is following Atlético-MG and seeks the isolated leadership of the competition.

Abel Ferreira led the first training session after three days off. Athletes worked on a reduced field and improved passes and submissions. And the good news came from left-back Jorge, recently hired from Monaco.

Recovered, Jorge should paint in the list of related in the match against Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro. He signed with Palmeiras until 2025 and is a good alternative for the left wing.

Joaquin Piquerez, a reinforcement who came from Peñarol, made good performances and appears as a potential starter. Jorge can be tested in a kind of rotation with the Uruguayan. Victor Luiz, who lost position, will fall to the third option in the squad.

Palmeiras and Flamengo will play on the 12th, 4pm, at the alviverde arena.

