Thiago focuses on improving submissions to improve numbers in Cruzeiro

Marcelo Moreno’s replacement in the attack of the cruise, Thiago talked about the guidelines given by Vanderlei Luxembourg in training at Toca da Raposa II. According to the 20-year-old, the coach has been demanding improvement in submissions and positioning so that the goals are often scored.

“I have to evolve what I’ve been working on, such as the issue of finishing and the positioning that the teacher thinks is appropriate for me on the field. I try to evolve every day in what I think is necessary in my daily life for my growth as an athlete”, he said, in an interview this Thursday.

Thiago thanked the coach for the trust placed in youngsters – as well as the case of left-back Matheus Pereira, 20 years old. “Professor Luxemburg has been giving us the opportunity at the base and giving us confidence to work and develop good football on the field”.

Last Sunday, Cruzeiro drew 0-0 with CRB, in Alagoas, for the 21st round of Serie B. The quality of the match was harmed by the heavy rain that fell on the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei. For Thiago, the scenario tends to be different in the confrontation with Gois, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia.

“I think every game is a game. Against the CRB it was difficult because of the rain. If the rain hadn’t happened, it would have been a different game. I hope that against Gois it’s different and that we can make an excellent match to get the victory”.

At 1.89m tall, Thiago gained prestige with Luxembourg thanks to his physical strength in the ball dispute with opposing defenders. Ahead of the CRB, the shirt 18 was replaced by Rafael Sobis at 18 minutes into the second half. Still, it is likely that he will remain in the starting lineup against Gois.

Thiago, by the way, has received guidance from both Sobis and Marcelo Moreno to evolve in Cruzeiro. “I try to seek as much as possible their experience and that of other athletes within the club to help me in the sequence that the teacher was giving me. I got to him (Rafael Sobis) and asked him what his vision was from the sidelines of what was going on in the game. I tried to use it on the field”.

Since January 2020, Thiago has played 41 games for the first team and scored four goals, being the last one in a 1-0 victory over Nutico, on August 17, in Recife, for the 19th round of Serie B. The center forward won a chance in the Cruise due to the call-up of Marcelo Moreno to defend the Bolivian national team in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.