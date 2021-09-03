Third dose of AstraZeneca doubles antibody levels, study points out – News

A third dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca anti-covid vaccine has the potential to double the level of antibodies in people between 18 and 55 years old, shows a new study published on Wednesday.

The research involves a small number of UK volunteers. We analyzed 75 participants who received the second dose at an interval of eight to 16 weeks after the first.

The third dose was administered between 28 and 38 weeks after the second (6 to 9 months).

Twenty-eight days after the third injection, the researchers measured the coronavirus antibody levels of these participants and found a 109% increase in these titers when compared to 73 people who had not received the extra dose.

Cellular response, another important component of the defense against covid-19, also increased significantly in a group of 15 volunteers analyzed.

The scientists also found that neutralizing antibody titers after a third dose were higher against the Alpha (UK), Beta (South Africa) and Delta (India) variants.

longer range

The group also studied cases of people who received the second dose 45 weeks (about ten months) after the first.

“We found that a longer length of dose interval (up to 45 weeks) between the first and second dose further enhances the immune response to the second dose compared to shorter dose intervals.”

This could be an interesting strategy for countries where there is a shortage of vaccines, stress the authors.

“We have previously shown that protection against symptomatic covid-19 is maintained after a single dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 [nome científico da vacina] for at least 3 months, despite some decrease in antibody levels, and we now report that antibody levels remain above baseline for at least 1 year after single-dose immunization,” the researchers add.

However, it is necessary to know that just one dose is not enough to prevent the illness of people infected with the Delta variant, which justifies the authorities’ concern for everyone to complete the vaccination schedule.