THQ Nordic will hold event in September and will announce 6 new games

The company’s “digital party” takes place on the 17th with the announcement of “franchises and sequels returns”

THE THQ Nordic publisher announced today that it will hold a “digital party” to celebrate its 10th anniversary. at this party weird with weird people six new games will be announced, information about the Elex II and Expeditions: Rome and an interview with the studio staff Handy Games. The event takes place on September 17, at 3 pm, and will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch.

The trailer presented on Twitter (see below) shows excerpts from several games that have already been announced or released, such as This is the Police 2 (will the 3 come?), Desperados 3, Elex, BioMutant (which has not yet arrived for PS5 and PC) and Destroy All Humans!, 2020 remake. As it is an anniversary celebration event, some of these games appear to recall the trajectory of THQ Nordic in the last years. But on Twitter the company says “witness the return of legendary franchises and beloved game sequels.” OK, THQ Nordic. Give me The Police 3 then!

Elex II must have its release date announced by THQ Nordic. The first game in the franchise was considered a good game. It has a big open world and a beautiful design, but critics highlighted that Elex it looked undeveloped, as if it had a lot more to offer. And in the news of the announcement of Elex II on here on Adrenaline, some readers said that the gameplay it was bad.

Who knows now the Piranha Bytes and THQ Nordic be able to deliver in Elex II a universe and story that match the expectations of the first and with an improved gameplay. Elex II will arrive for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.



– Continues after advertising –

Expeditions: Rome is the third game in the game franchise Expeditions, turn-based strategy game also with no official release date.

THE HandyGames is a studio with a big focus on games for mobile, so their participation in the event must be focused on this segment. If you’re a SpongeBob fan, stay tuned. They developed a drawing game for cell phones.

In the Twitter thread, the Austrian publisher also informed that it is in contact with YouTube and Twitch (platforms on which the event will be broadcast) so that it is possible to play all the songs without getting a strike. Of course a party needs music!

But yeah, it’s actually about the music used in games. Or not? Anyway, I already have the “go clothes” to watch.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: THQ Nordic