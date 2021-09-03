Time frame judgment is suspended for the 3rd time and returns on September 8

The judgment of the “time frame” on the demarcation of indigenous lands was suspended for the third session followed by the president of the Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, to avoid splitting the vote of the case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, and will be resumed on September 8th.

The measure is defended by ruralists, determining that the demarcation of an indigenous land can only take place if it is proven that the Indians were on the required space before October 5, 1988, the date of approval of the current Federal Constitution.

The action of the Institute for the Environment of the State of Santa Catarina (IMA) against the Xokleng people, who according to the entity, occupied an indigenous area located in the Sassafras Biological Reserve, about 200 km from Florianópolis, is being judged. of promulgation of the Constitution.

The appeal has general repercussions. The judgment of the subject will allow the resolution of approximately 82 similar cases that have been suspended in other instances of the Brazilian Justice.

In his explanation, during today’s session, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, defended that the Federal Constitution “recognized original rights over the lands they traditionally occupy”. He manifested himself for the possession of the area by the Xokleng ethnic group in the action against the IMA of Santa Catarina.

Aras also explained that “the Indians were the first inhabitants of Brazil” and that the country “has not been discovered”. “Brazil is not 521 years old. We cannot derail our ancestors who bequeathed this country to us,” he said.

“Indigenous people add an important ethnic matrix to the Brazilian people, as do the Europeans, Afro-descendants and Asians who are currently found throughout the national territory,” continued Aras.

Around 6,000 indigenous people have been in Brasília since last week to protest and follow the vote on the “time frame”.