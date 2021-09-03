Time frame judgment is suspended for the 3rd time and returns on September 8

The judgment of the “time frame” on the demarcation of indigenous lands was suspended for the third session followed by the president of the Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, to avoid splitting the vote of the case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, and will be resumed on September 8th.

The measure is defended by ruralists, determining that the demarcation of an indigenous land can only take place if it is proven that the Indians were on the required space before October 5, 1988, the date of approval of the current Federal Constitution.

The action of the Institute for the Environment of the State of Santa Catarina (IMA) against the Xokleng people, who according to the entity, occupied an indigenous area located in the Sassafras Biological Reserve, about 200 km from Florianópolis, is being judged. of promulgation of the Constitution.

The appeal has general repercussions. The judgment of the subject will allow the resolution of approximately 82 similar cases that have been suspended in other instances of the Brazilian Justice.

In his explanation, during today’s session, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, defended that the Federal Constitution “recognized original rights over the lands they traditionally occupy”. He manifested himself for the possession of the area by the Xokleng ethnic group in the action against the IMA of Santa Catarina.

Aras also explained that “the Indians were the first inhabitants of Brazil” and that the country “has not been discovered”. “Brazil is not 521 years old. We cannot derail our ancestors who bequeathed this country to us,” he said.

“Indigenous people add an important ethnic matrix to the Brazilian people, as do the Europeans, Afro-descendants and Asians who are currently found throughout the national territory,” continued Aras.

Around 6,000 indigenous people have been in Brasília since last week to protest and follow the vote on the “time frame”.

  • Indigenous people follow the fourth day of a protest in front of the National Congress in Brasília


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Protesters set fire to a “coffin” made of cardboard, this Friday (27)


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • The “coffin” had words like “timeframe, no”, “out of mines”, “out of land grabbers”


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Black smoke could be seen from afar, behind the National Congress


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • The Fire Department was there and put out the flames; No one is hurt


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Session had been scheduled for the last 25th, but was postponed to September 1st


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • The camp was set up to follow the STF vote


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Mobilization with more than 6,000 indigenous people on the Esplanade of Ministries


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Protest gives the dimension of the importance of the theme that will be voted on this Wednesday


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • In the hands of the ministers is the decision on the future of 303 demarcations


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • The STF will judge whether or not to apply the “time frame” rule


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • By the mark, whoever was outside the area in the promulgation of the CF would not have the right to demarcation


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Today, Brazil has 421 duly homologated indigenous lands


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • There are 106.6 million hectares and where about 466 thousand indigenous people live


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • There are, however, another 303 indigenous lands without presidential approval


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • These lands add up to 11 million hectares, where around 197,000 indigenous people live


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Fachin, rapporteur of the case, said that the thesis promotes “ethnocide” among peoples


    Credit: Estadão Content

