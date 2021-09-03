Tite calls Brazil to face Chile with trio Vini Jr, Neymar and Gabigol – 02/09/2021

Coach Tite selected the Brazilian team to face Chile, today (2), at 10 pm, for the ninth round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, with an attacking trio formed by Vini Jr, Neymar and Gabigol.

Weverton; Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá; Vini Jr, Neymar and Gabigol is the lineup of the team, which had to cut 12 of the 34 called up over the past three weeks because of vetoes from clubs in England and Russia. Casemiro will be the captain.

Among the names that were banned from playing for Brazil in September are important parts of the team, such as goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson, defender Thiago Silva, defensive midfielder Fred and forwards Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison. This is in addition to Fabinho and some bets from Tite, such as Claudinho, Raphinha, Matheus Nunes and Malcom. The available selection is a disfigured team, as shown by the UOL.

Regarding the team that played in the Copa América final against Argentina on July 10th, there are six changes. Ederson, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fred, Éverton Cebolinha and Richarlison leave and Weverton, Éder Militão, Alex Sandro, Bruno Guimarães, Vini Jr and Gabigol enter.

Tite will have the following players on the bench: Santos, Éverson, Daniel Alves, Miranda, Lucas Veríssimo, Guilherme Arana, Edenilson, Gérson, Everton Ribeiro, Matheus Cunha and Hulk. Up to five substitutions are allowed.

Coach Martín Lasarte’s Chile goes with this lineup: Claudio Bravo; Paulo Díaz, Gary Medel and Maripán; Isla, Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal and Mena; Eduardo Vargas and Ivan Morales. Among the names available on the reserve bank is Carlos Palacios, from Internacional.

Brazil has 100% success in the first six games of the Qualifiers, while Chile is in seventh place with one victory, three draws and two defeats.