Tite rehearses changes and plans ‘Legion of Flamengo’ in the starting lineup, says website

With several embezzlements because of European clubs that did not release players for the qualifiers for the world Cup, Coach Tite can make big changes in the starting lineup. According to the website Globe Sports, a legion of Flamengo may be cast in the Brazilian team, which will face the Chile, in Santiago, this Thursday (2).

Tite even coached Brazil with Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, as a starter. With that, the team would have four athletes connected with the rubro-negra team: Vinicius Jr. and Paquetá, Gávea’s offspring who now work in Europe, in addition to Gabigol and Everton.

The probable Brazil that goes to the field against Chile may have: Weverton; Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá; Everton Ribeiro, Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Gabigol.

After facing Chile, the Brazilian team will face the Argentina, on Sunday (5), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, and the Peru, on Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.