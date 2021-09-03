Tite summons Artur, from Bragantino, for national team games against Argentina and Peru | Brazilian Team

This is the first time Arthur has been called up for the main selection. The 23-year-old player has played for the under-20 and Olympic teams in Brazil.

With little enough time, Tite prioritized the call of an athlete who is in Brazil, which speeds up the presentation to the national team.

See too:

+ “We lacked rapport”, says Tite after victory over Chile

+ Neymar says he’s at the ideal weight: “It was a G shirt. In the next game I’ll ask for M”

1 of 1 Artur was called up for the first time for the Brazilian national team — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino Artur was called up for the first time for the Brazilian national team — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

This FIFA date has created a headache for Tite and his assistants. At first, he could not count on the nine players called up who play in England. Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Roberto Firmino, Raphinha, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus have not been released by their clubs.

With these embezzlements, the coach called in nine more athletes. Among them was Matheus Nunes, a Sporting midfielder, who also did not appear. According to the CBF, this was due to “the sanitary requirement to comply with quarantine on your return to Portugal”. However, Matheus Nunes was contacted by the coach of the Portuguese national team and should even lean towards playing for the national team where he has lived since he was 13 years old.

Finally, Tite lost two more players. Midfielder Claudinho and forward Malcom trained with the group, but had to return to Zenit, in Russia, so they can play for the Champions League, on the 14th.

Against Argentina, the team will also not be able to play with Marquinhos, who received his second yellow card in the victory over Chile and will have to serve a suspension.

Check out the 22 players who were already with the squad: