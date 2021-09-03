Tite summons Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino, to the Brazilian team

Striker Artur was summoned by Tite to defend the Brazilian team in the matches against Argentina and Peru, for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar. Confirmation came through an official statement from the CBF.

Artur, who is the main highlight of Red Bull Bragantino this season, was called by Tite after the coach lost Claudinho and Malcom due to the ban on Zenit, from Russia, as happened with players from England.

This will be Artur’s first time in the main Brazilian team. The athlete had previously added calls to the Under-20 and Olympic teams. The player will join the delegation for the matches against Argentina, this Sunday (5th), at home, and against Peru, next Thursday (9th), away from home.

Artur, who plays open on the right in attack, has been the big name of the season for Red Bull Bragantino, who is in the G4 of the Brasileirão and semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. In total, the striker has seven goals and nine assists in 41 games in 2021.