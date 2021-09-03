Titi Müller renovates her ex-husband’s office and shows off new decor

Titi Müller, 34, decided to do some renovations at home. One of them was in the room that served as the office of her ex-husband, musician Tomás Bertoni, 27.

The presenter said that she took advantage of the fact that her son Benjamin, 1, was with his father to do some tidying and cleaning in the house. “I’m so proud of my new nest. Look here. This corner here was Tomás’ studio, like a home office, with a piano right there. I always wanted to put the blessed hammock. This is a support network, yes , because it would have saved my column a lot,” said Titi, in Stories posted on Instagram.

Titi took the opportunity to show another part of the room and some of the decoration of the place. “And this is where we watch TV, I don’t think I show this part much, right. I love all the paintings, which are from some artist friends. Anyway, look how good the mood is. So, hire me, I’m taking jobs”, said the presenter.

In another story, she showed the tree of happiness inside the room. “This tree of happiness has been with me since I moved to São Paulo. We already live few and good together. My lucky little warrior,” wrote Titi.

Titi shows new decor in her ex-husband’s home office Image: Reproduction/Instagram