To CNN, SP Government admits that exchange of vaccines is the ideal scenario

For the first time, the government of São Paulo admitted that the ideal would be to apply a different vaccine for the third dose against Covid-19. In an interview with CNN this Thursday (2), the state secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, said that the application of this booster can be made with an immunizing agent different from the rest of the vaccine schedule.

“Any of the immunizing agents available and released by Anvisa are capable of promoting this reinforcement that we technically call “vaccination booster”, that is, we have to use any immunizing agent,” said the secretary of the State Secretary of Health of São Paulo , Jean Gorinchteyn, in an interview with CNN.

“If I had the vaccine from Pfizer or AstraZeneca, can I get other doses? This interchangeability will occur”, added Gorinchteyn. “What we need is to do immunization in an agile way to protect these people, mainly because we already have the Delta variant in our territory.”

“If we had a lot more vaccines, and the security of having more vaccines, maybe we would make an interchange for all vaccine schedules, not just Coronavac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer. But today we have a vaccine repository that is still limited”, added the secretary.

Gorinchteyn criticized the exclusion of Coronavac for the booster dose by the Ministry of Health. According to him, the state will use the vaccine manufactured by the Butantan Institute in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac in the third dose.

“Work carried out in China showed that the 3rd dose increases the production of neutralizing antibodies by 77%, therefore, it is a good vaccine and should be included in this vaccination. Therefore, the government of São Paulo will do it this way”, he said.

The State of São Paulo, according to the Secretary of Health, already has 99.5% of adults over 18 years old who received the first dose and 50% with full vaccination.

Additional dose from day 6

From next Monday (6), the additional dose of the vaccine begins to be applied to people over 60 years old across the state. The vaccine strategy will also immunize immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age.

“We have a responsibility to prevent serious forms and deaths. Therefore, São Paulo understands that the elderly is anyone over 60 years old and, in order to control the pandemic, precisely the transmission vectors, which are the young people who leave, also have to be protected and immunized”, said Jean Gorinchteyn.

