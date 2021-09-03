Toyota announces 3rd shift at the Sorocaba plant with the generation of up to 850 jobs

Additional shift at the company’s largest plant in the country will start in January 2022 and will raise production to 152,000 units per year

Toyota do Brasil announces that its industrial plant in Sorocaba will start producing in three shifts from January 2022. The initiative aims to increase the production of the Yaris, Etios (export only) and Corolla Cross models, meeting the growing demand for these products in Brazil and Latin America and is part of Toyota’s sustainable growth strategy, in addition to confirming its commitment to the country, despite the challenges that the entire industry faces due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Toyota’s decision to operate 24 hours a day in Sorocaba will increase its annual production volume by 25%, from 122 thousand units to 152 thousand, which will also contribute to meet the company’s largest product offering in Brazil and Latin America, mainly driven by for the excellent performance of the Corolla Cross, the brand’s first SUV produced in the country and sold in 22 countries in the region.

The hiring process to fill the workforce for the 3rd shift will take place in September. There will be about 450 new vacancies for the Sorocaba unit and about 50 other jobs distributed in other Toyota units in the country. The generation of jobs will also impact the Toyota supply chain, which foresees hiring 350 new employees to serve to the increase in volume.

“We worked hard to create this important moment in Toyota’s history in Brazil. It is being made possible thanks to the excellent integration we have made with all stakeholders involved in this initiative – employees, union, suppliers, concessionaires and the government. Furthermore, I am certain that these 850 direct and indirect jobs that will be generated will positively impact Brazilian society in this very delicate period that we all live in”, says Rafael Chang, president of Toyota do Brasil.

Pioneering and technology

With this initiative, the Sorocaba unit will consolidate itself as the largest producer of electrified vehicles in Latin America, in yet another step by the company in its quest for massification of cleaner technologies and consequent advances in the commitment to carbon neutrality in the region.

After being the first to offer a hybrid vehicle in the Brazilian market, the Prius, in 2013, and having launched the first hybrid flex of the world in 2019, the Corolla sedan, produced in Indaiatuba, Toyota paved this path with the arrival of the Corolla Cross hybrid flex in March of this year, a model produced in Sorocaba and responsible for expanding the company’s borders to more countries in the region.

Studies carried out by Toyota do Brasil indicate that the hybrid flex, when fueled with ethanol, has one of the highest CO2 emission abatement potentials. This occurs throughout the life cycle of ethanol, from the time the biofuel is extracted from sugarcane, through its availability in fuel pumps and its burning in the engine’s combustion process. When fueled only with ethanol (E100), the CO2 abatement results are among the best in the world.

Sorocaba plant and investment cycle

With nine years of existence, the Sorocaba plant is one of the symbols of Toyota’s trust in Brazil and in the State of São Paulo. The result of an investment of US$ 600 million, it was Toyota’s third production unit in the country, in addition to being a milestone in the operations in Brazil, as it brings together attributes of the manufacturer’s most modern plants worldwide.

In this short story, the Toyota unit has already gone through two investment cycles. The first, in January 2015, of R$ 1 billion, was responsible for increasing the production capacity of the original 74 thousand vehicles to 108 thousand units per year. In 2019, the plant received an additional R$ 1 billion to modernize its facilities for the production of the Corolla Cross, the brand’s first SUV to have national production, in addition to being the second hybrid vehicle flex of the world.

“This is further proof that Toyota believes in the Brazilian market and that, despite all the adversities, we continue to seek solutions that need to be joined together for the development of Brazilian society,” says Rafael Chang.

“In 2019, after our mission to Japan, we took another big step in this management’s relationship with Toyota. This announcement today is another symbol of São Paulo’s pioneering spirit and the importance of investments based on ESG. Toyota’s path in expanding the production of hybrid cars at this plant represents the company’s commitment to the future of mobility, based entirely on the transition to decarbonization” says Gustavo Junqueira, president of InvestSP, the investment promotion and competitiveness agency of the State of São Paulo and has supported Toyota since 2008.

Indirectly, the Sorocaba plant induced new investments in Brazil, either from the brand itself or from partners. The supplier park located next to the unit’s land houses 11 companies. Toyota, as a result of the good performance of Sorocaba, decided to build its engine plant in Porto Feliz (SP), with an investment of R$ 580 million. This plant produces 1.3 and 1.5 liter engines, VVT-i, that equip the Etios and Yaris, in addition to the 2.0L Dynamic Force propeller that equips the Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross.