Toyota goes to third shift in Sorocaba and hires 850

Seeking to increase production by 25% at the plant in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, Toyota is going to create a third shift and for that it will hire up to 850 people for the process, which will allow the units to operate 24 hours a day.

The facility produces the Yaris, Etios (export only) and Corolla Cross models, the first two of which have hatch and sedan variants.

With the third work shift, Toyota will increase from 122 thousand to 152 thousand the number of cars produced per year in this plant in São Paulo. The objective is to meet the growing demand in the national market and also in South America.

Rafael Chang, President of Toyota do Brasil, says: “We have worked hard to create this important moment in Toyota’s history in Brazil. It is being made possible thanks to the excellent integration we have made with all stakeholders involved in this initiative – employees, union, suppliers, concessionaires and the government. Furthermore, I am certain that these 850 direct and indirect jobs that will be generated will positively impact Brazilian society in this very delicate period that we all live in”.

Toyota’s third vehicle plant in Brazil, the Sorocaba unit received US$ 600 million in investments to initially build Etios, which gave way to Yaris in an expansion of the plant, which then grew again to activate the TNGA platform line of the Corolla Cross.

Speaking of this, Toyota should launch a model below the Corolla Cross with hybrid flex propulsion, as well as the current crossover derived from the Corolla, made in Indaiatuba, also in the interior of São Paulo.

This model will probably be a low-cost variant of the Yaris Cross, but with slight changes in style, with a product with more interior space and luggage compartment than the European one expected, focusing more on families than on young people.

With 17,426 units sold in August, Toyota finished third in the ranking of brands, thus having 10.99% of market share.