Toyota will open third shift in Sorocaba (SP), with 500 new jobs | Companies

THE Toyota will open the third production shift at factory in Sorocaba , inside São Paulo , from January. With another work group, 450 jobs will be opened in that unit and another 50 in the other factories of the assembler. The company estimates that the decision will create another 350 new jobs in the jail in Providers . Today, 2,300 employees already work in Sorocaba.

The president of Toyota do Brasil, Rafael Chang, went personally to the Palácio dos Bandeirantes this afternoon to convey the news to Governor João Doria (PSDB). With the third round, the capacity production in Sorocaba will increase from 122 thousand to 152 thousand vehicles per year.

Toyota’s need to operate 24 hours a day around the clock is very unusual news for several reasons. First, because it is not customary for this Japanese company to have a factory working at full speed. There was already an attempt, also in Sorocaba, in November 2018. But, with the drop in demand, the company had to go back and eliminate the jobs it had opened.

The decision also goes against the current scenario, in which virtually all automakers had to reduce the number of shifts after the pandemic. And they didn’t reopen them for lack in semiconductors, a problem that has been affecting the entire industry for months. Toyota has been one of the companies that has best dealt with the lack of electronic components.

The Sorocaba plant is Toyota’s newest in Brazil. And it became the largest and with the largest number of models produced. The compact model comes out of the unit Yaris it’s the etios (Export only). But the need to increase the pace comes from the growth in sales of the Corolla Cross, sport utility vehicle launched in March and which includes a hybrid version that can be fueled with ethanol.

The company’s management believes it will be able to overcome the lack of semiconductors in the coming months in order to increase production. He also believes in the increase in domestic and foreign sales thanks to the recovery of the markets, from the advance of vaccination against covid-19. Corolla Cross is exported to 22 countries in Latin America.

With 5,300 employees in Brazil, Toyota also has vehicle factories in Indaiatuba (SP), where the Corolla sedan is produced, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), where parts are made. Next to the Sorocaba line is the Porto Feliz engine plant, which will continue to operate in two shifts, even with the prospect of production volumes increasing due to the third shift in Sorocaba.

According to the automaker, the process of hiring the workers who will make up the third shift will be done this month. “We worked hard to create this moment. It is being made possible thanks to the excellent integration we have made with everyone involved in this initiative — employees, union, suppliers, concessionaires and the government. In addition, I am sure that these 850 direct and indirect jobs that will be generated will positively impact Brazilian society in this very delicate period that we all live in”, said Chang, through a statement.