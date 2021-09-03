Traditional Mass turned into ideology, says Pope Francis

Vatican, 01 sep. 21 / 04:02 pm (ACI).- Pope Francis said he revoked the release of the traditional Mass, prior to the Second Vatican Council, made by Benedict XVI because “one thing done to pastorally help those who lived the previous experience, was if turning into ideology.” In an interview with Cope radio from the Spanish episcopal conference, released this Wednesday, September 1st, Francisco said that he decided to publish the motu proprio Traditionis custodes.

“The history of Traditionis custodes is a long one,” he said. It began when “St. John Paul II, and then Benedict, already more clearly with Summorum Pontificum”, opened “this possibility of celebrating with the Missal of John XXIII, prior to that of Paul VI, which is the post-conciliar” for “those who did not feel comfortable with the current liturgy, those who had a certain nostalgia… I found this to be one of the most beautiful and humane pastoral things about Benedict, who is a man of exquisite humanity. And that’s how it started. That was the reason.”

Benedict XVI said that, “after three years, an assessment had to be made. The assessment was made and everything seemed to be fine. And it was fine. Ten years have passed since this evaluation until today, that is, thirteen since its enactment. And last year we saw, with those responsible for both the cult and the doctrine of the faith, that it was convenient to make another assessment, with all the bishops of the world. And it was done. It took the whole year”, explained Francisco.

After the evaluation, “the subject was studied and, based on this, the concern that most appeared was that something done to help pastorally those who had lived the previous experience, was transformed into ideology. In other words, a pastoral issue became an ideology”.

“So we had to react with clear rules. Clear rules that imposed a limit on those who had not lived that experience. Because it seemed to be fashionable in some places for young priests to say, ‘Oh, I want this…’ and they don’t even know Latin, they don’t understand what it says,” the pope said.

Francisco considers that traditional custodes it means a necessary “pastoral care”, which imposes “some limits, but good ones, such as, for example, that the proclamation of the Word be in a language that everyone understands. If not, it’s laughing at God’s Word, isn’t it? These are small details. But yes, the limit is very clear. after that motu proprio, a priest who wants to celebrate is not in the conditions of others”, who did so “out of nostalgia, out of desire, et cetera. And then yes, you have to ask permission from Rome”.

This is “a kind of permission for ‘biritualism’, which is only given by Rome,” the pope explained. A situation similar to that of “a priest who celebrates in the Eastern and Latin rites is ‘biritual’, but with permission from Rome”.

Francisco stated that “until today, the previous ones continue. They are a little more orderly. Furthermore, asking for a priest to be in charge not only of the liturgy but also of the spiritual life of this community, isn’t that right? If you read the letter well and read the decree well, you will see that it is simply a reorganization, in a constructive way, with pastoral care, to avoid excesses”.

Also check: