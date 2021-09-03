‘Tragic and heinous’: pediatrician’s report on record hospitalization of children for covid in the US

by

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Child admitted to a Texas hospital with covid

Texas hospital pediatrician urges adults to get vaccinated

Hospitalizations of children affected by covid-19 reached their highest level in the United States since the country began monitoring this type of case about a year ago.

At the end of August, the average daily hospitalization was around 300, according to the US public health agency’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Doctors warn that the situation could worsen as schools start the school year and the more contagious Delta variant spreads across the country.

The mortality rate of children with covid is less than 1%, but the most serious problem, according to experts, are the consequences that the virus can cause.