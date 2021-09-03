Train Passengers Face Delays for 5th Consecutive Day Caused by Cable Theft | Rio de Janeiro

Once again, the SuperVia Branch Japeri was late – now, it was on the way home. It was another episode of a week full of problems for passengers, always caused by the theft of cables and materials.

Around 7:00 am this Friday (3), passengers waiting at stations faced delays of up to 20 minutes.

This Thursday (2), on the first day of the government’s task force to improve rail safety, criminals stole 700 clamps that secure the rails to the ground. The crime took place in Comendador Soares, Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense.

Due to theft, the Extension Japeri was stopped for almost three hours. There was a suspension of services between the Comendador Soares and Japeri stations and also on the Paracambi extension.

Through a statement, the State Department of Transport informed that, in all, 200 military police officers from the task force will work in 270 kilometers of the railway network.

According to SuperVia, at least nine stations are dominated by criminals. The police said they were notified shortly after the fact and went to the scene. However, SuperVia waived the assistance to register the occurrence at the police station.

Criminal-dominated stations:

Belford Roxo Extension – Barros Filho, Costa Barros, Jacarezinho

Extension Saracuruna – Cordovil, Manguinhos, Parada de Lucas, Vigário Geral

Santa Cruz Branch – Father Miguel and Senator Camará.

In the first half of this year, there were 23 occurrences of staple thefts – the bandits took more than 3,200 items. Also according to SuperVia, 862 trips ended up suspended on all branches from January to July this year.

Disorder for passengers

This Thursday, with the interruption of the train, there were queues at stations and also at bus stops.

“For us, it’s a delay in life, everything. We get here and there’s no train. We were very harmed,” said one passenger.

“There is not a day that this train is not late,” lamented another user of the service.

SuperVia informed that the technicians worked to solve the problems and that, according to the Federal Constitution, the safety of the railway network is the responsibility of the State Government.

Procon notified SuperVia, which has 10 days to provide clarifications.

The Military Police informed that, on Thursday (2), six people suspected of receiving were sent to the police stations