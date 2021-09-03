Twitch boycott generates drop of nearly 800,000 hours watched

The boycott against Twitch carried out by streamers around the world last Wednesday (01) generated a drop of almost 800,000 hours watched compared to the same day of the previous week. The numbers were released today (02) by Gamesight, a gaming market analysis company.

In the survey published by The Verge, the indexes indicate that on Wednesday of last week 4,243,226 hours of lives were watched. Yesterday, the number reached 3,456,576, which indicates a drop of 786,000 hours watched.

The number of active channels also dropped significantly. While on Aug. 26, 185,000 channels were streaming on Twitch, that number dropped to 171,000 yesterday, indicating that 14,000 fewer channels were live.

The survey took into account the audience and the number of streamers who were performing lives at noon Pacific time (at 4 pm GMT).

Other factors

Despite the drop registered, other factors must be taken into account besides the “strike” of the streamers. Content producers DrLupo and TimTheTatman, who were very popular at Twitch, have moved off the platform and are now partners with YouTube Gaming.

Also, the The Verge remember that school holidays are over and that last week’s numbers may be a little inflated, as it was held during the Gamescom 2021 period.

Even with the considerations, CreatorHype, another company that tracks content production graphics on the internet, said Twitch was really impacted. “Depending on how you qualify this data, the impact could have been as low as 5 percent or potentially as high as 15 percent,” said analyst Zach Bussey.

The hashtag that represented the movement (#ADayOffTwitch) came to appear in the top positions in Trending Topics on Twitter yesterday.