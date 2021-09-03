Two MS universities appear in global ranking, but in the last positions – Education and Technology

For the first time, UFGD appeared on the list, along with UFMS and 57 other universities in Brazil

Campus of the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

The two federal universities of Mato Grosso do Sul are among the 59 Brazilian universities that integrate the ranking of the British magazine Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, released last Wednesday (1).

The list gathers information from institutions in 93 countries and regions of the world. The state’s highlight was the UFGD (Federal University of Grande Dourados), which appeared on the list for the first time. UFMS (Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul), as in previous years, remains on the list. Both occupy the last places in the international ranking of universities, from 1201 and up.

The evaluation carried out by the journal considers 13 indicators that measure the performance of institutions in research, teaching quality, volume of citations in scientific articles, international projection, among others. For 2021, data including 108 million citations in more than 14 million scientific publications worldwide were analyzed. A survey was also carried out with 22,000 academic representatives.

The University of São Paulo (USP) has remained the best higher education institution in Brazil and throughout Latin America and is among the 250 best in the world.

For the sixth consecutive year, the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, occupied the first place on the list. The California Institute of Technology and Harvard University, both in the United States, were tied for second place. Closing the top 5, Stanford University and Cambridge University, respectively, from the US and the UK are tied.