Two suspects arrested more than 300 km from the attacks

Two men suspected of being part of the gang of robbers that attacked three bank branches in Araçatuba, earlier this week, were arrested this morning at a site in São Pedro (SP) – a city more than 300 km away from the attacks.

According to the Civil Police, the arrest took place during an operation against drug trafficking. With the suspects, bulletproof vests, camouflage clothing, gloves, point 40 and point 380 ammunition, a machine for counting money and around R$3,000 were found. In addition to objects for drug production.

The discovery of the materials took place while carrying out search and seizure warrants in three locations, the farm and two houses in São Carlos, one in Vila Paulista and the other in the Boa Esperança neighborhood.

At the time of the approach, one of the suspects presented a false document. Police say he is wanted for the crime of murder. The names of the suspects have yet to be released.

The pair were taken to the headquarters of the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), in São Paulo and should be transferred today to the Provisional Detention Center (CDP) in Belém.

prisons

With these two arrests, the number of people arrested suspected of participating in the attack reaches seven. Two suspects died, one during a confrontation with the police and the other was found dead in Sumaré – this one the police are still investigating to confirm their participation in the robbery.

With high-caliber weapons, the bandits used hostages as a human shield and dropped 98 remotely triggered explosives across the city of 200,000 inhabitants.

Two residents died in the action. A businessman who returned to the place where the criminals were acting to film the action and ended up dead. The other victim was a physical education teacher.

Wounded is discharged; three are still hospitalized

One of the four wounded in the attack was discharged last night. The patient, a 28-year-old male, was shot in the abdomen. He underwent surgery and was discharged after presenting a good evolution, according to the bulletin of Santa Casa de Araçatuba.

Three other victims are still in hospital. A 31-year-old man is in the ICU, in a severe but stable clinical condition. The other two patients, a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, are still hospitalized with “stable clinical conditions and no discharge forecast yet”.

The 25-year-old patient is cyclist Clayton Alexandro Soares Teixeira, who had both feet amputated due to injuries caused by an explosive, left by criminals in the street.

A new patient status bulletin will be released on Monday.