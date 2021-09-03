UK Intelligence Service Believed Kabul Would Not Fall This Year | World

The assessment of the United Kingdom’s intelligence services was that Kabul would hardly fall into the hands of the Taliban this year, said, on Wednesday (1), the British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab.

The minister defended the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

The UK and US predicted that the Afghan government would take longer to fall — the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan on 15 August. Therefore, these countries did not prepare well for the withdrawal, which ended on Monday (30).

Taliban fighters stand guard outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport following the US withdrawal from the Afghan capital on August 31, 2021 — Photo: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP

Raab attended the UK parliament to speak about the crisis in Afghanistan.

It was at this session that he revealed that intelligence services said the Taliban would not take over the country until months after Western countries had pulled their soldiers out of Afghanistan.

“Just to be clear, this (the idea that Kabul should only fall in 2022) is something that was widely shared among NATO allies,” he said.

The minister stated that the country had a contingency plan and that it had already carried out tests for a quicker exit, however.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked to fire Raab after he leaves Afghanistan.

Raab said he had more than 40 meetings on Afghanistan between March and August.

The Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. The group was accused by the Americans of hiding and financing members of al-Qaeda, a terrorist group led by Osama bin Laden and responsible for the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The US and its allies invaded Afghanistan shortly after the terrorist attacks. The extremist group was driven from power with the American invasion.

The group signed an agreement with Donald Trump’s government for the Americans to leave. In early August 2021, the Taliban began to conquer several provinces in the country. By 15 August, the Taliban was already close to Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani then fled the country. The group regained control of the country.