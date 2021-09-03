Ukrainian strongmen set records by pulling an Antonov plane alone; watch VIDEO | World

Ukrainian athletes broke the record by achieving, alone, pull an Antonov AN-225 plane, the biggest freighter in the world (see the video above).
The group of strongmen – eight in total – dragged the aircraft a distance of 4 meters at Kiev airport last week. The entire effort took about 1 minute and 13 seconds.
The record holders are already used to challenges like this one, which weighs more than 200 tons. That’s because they compete professionally in strength sports.
Ukrainians set records by pulling Antonov plane, the world’s largest freighter — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Oleksandr Lashyn, one of the record-setting athletes, said in an interview with Reuters news agency he believed this was a unique moment.
“It’s the biggest and heaviest plane in the world,” said Lashyn. “It’s a plane made in Ukraine. And we managed to make it move just over 4 meters.”
“I believe this record deserves to be in the Guinness Book”, reinforced the athlete.
O record book has not yet formalized the achievement of the Ukrainians, made on Thursday (26), but lists at least two records linked to this aircraft: from the heaviest to the longest.
Also called Mriya, Antonov was built in the Soviet Union in 1988 to transport spaceships and other heavy loads.