Ukrainian strongmen set records by pulling an Antonov plane alone; watch VIDEO | World

Ukrainian athletes broke the record by achieving, alone, pull an Antonov AN-225 plane, the biggest freighter in the world (see the video above) .

The group of strongmen – eight in total – dragged the aircraft a distance of 4 meters at Kiev airport last week. The entire effort took about 1 minute and 13 seconds.

The record holders are already used to challenges like this one, which weighs more than 200 tons. That’s because they compete professionally in strength sports.

1 of 2 Ukrainians set record by pulling Antonov plane, the world’s largest freighter — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters Ukrainians set records by pulling Antonov plane, the world’s largest freighter — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Oleksandr Lashyn, one of the record-setting athletes, said in an interview with Reuters news agency he believed this was a unique moment.

“It’s the biggest and heaviest plane in the world,” said Lashyn. “It’s a plane made in Ukraine. And we managed to make it move just over 4 meters.”

“I believe this record deserves to be in the Guinness Book”, reinforced the athlete.

2 of 2 Ukrainians set record by pulling Antonov plane, the world’s largest freighter — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters Ukrainians set records by pulling Antonov plane, the world’s largest freighter — Photo: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

O record book has not yet formalized the achievement of the Ukrainians, made on Thursday (26), but lists at least two records linked to this aircraft: from the heaviest to the longest.